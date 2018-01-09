Leading Off (1/9/18)

MLK Day Parade Stirs Controversy. The prolix Toyota North Texas Martin Luther King Jr. Parade & Celebration will go down in Arlington, but some folks aren’t happy with the choice of grand marshal. The Arlington branch of the NAACP and Frederick D. Haynes III, senior pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church, aren’t big fans of Governor Greg Abbott. There’s talk of a boycott. Welcome to North Texas, Toyota!

Panhandlers Score Victory at City Hall. At yesterday’s public safety and criminal justice committee meeting, council members and police chief Renee Hall got all turned around discussing what cops can and cannot do when it comes to cracking down on panhandlers. There was so much confusion that it sounds like not much was accomplished, and they’ll have to revisit the topic later.

Second Man Arrested in Murder of Plano West Student. Seventeen-year-old Brett Adkins was selling weed on Christmas Eve when he was shot and killed. He was the son of Bill Adkins, president of Trophy Nissan, Toyota of Dallas, and Nissan of McKinney. A man named Damarcus Antwon Williams was arrested Thursday, and now Irving cops have arrested Areon Trevon McDade.