Local News

Leading Off (1/9/18)

Partly cloudy today, with a high of 58. Good luck.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner January 9, 2018 6:47 am

MLK Day Parade Stirs Controversy. The prolix Toyota North Texas Martin Luther King Jr. Parade & Celebration will go down in Arlington, but some folks aren’t happy with the choice of grand marshal. The Arlington branch of the NAACP and Frederick D. Haynes III, senior pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church, aren’t big fans of Governor Greg Abbott. There’s talk of a boycott. Welcome to North Texas, Toyota!

Panhandlers Score Victory at City Hall. At yesterday’s public safety and criminal justice committee meeting, council members and police chief Renee Hall got all turned around discussing what cops can and cannot do when it comes to cracking down on panhandlers. There was so much confusion that it sounds like not much was accomplished, and they’ll have to revisit the topic later.

Second Man Arrested in Murder of Plano West Student. Seventeen-year-old Brett Adkins was selling weed on Christmas Eve when he was shot and killed. He was the son of Bill Adkins, president of Trophy Nissan, Toyota of Dallas, and Nissan of McKinney. A man named Damarcus Antwon Williams was arrested Thursday, and now Irving cops have arrested Areon Trevon McDade

Comments

  • Jim Schermbeck

    Rev. Haynes is the only one talking about a boycott. The Arlington NAACP is hosting a Town Hall meeting this Thursday to discuss what the appropriate response is to Gov. Abbott and this sham MLK parade: Thursday January 11th 7 pm at Greater Missionary Baptist Church, 126 Park Row, 76010. All are welcome.

  • “It’s disrespectful to have [Abbott] as the honorary grand marshal when there are so many persons of color and other community leaders who deserve that,” Hood said.

    In other words, the problem with Abbott isn’t his politics — it’s the color of his skin.

    MLK would be so proud.