Leading Off (1/8/18)

Mavericks Retire Derek Harper’s Number. The former Mavericks point guard (and current broadcaster) became just the third player — after Brad Davis (No. 15) and Rolando Blackman (No. 22) — to have his number retired. Dirk Nowitzki’s 41 jersey will join Harp’s No. 12 in the rafters in a couple of years, but this was his night, as he said. And it was a long time coming. He’s still the Mavs’ leader in steals and assists, and also the only player I’ve ever seen walking through the Galleria in leather shorts and a matching sleeveless shirt.

Lupe Valdez Kicks Off Gubernatorial Bid. “I’m running because I want be the people’s candidate and bring back common sense to government. I want to be the candidate who makes the difference for Texans — all Texans,” Valdez said yesterday. “We must be that campaign.” The speech was also notable for being the first time I’ve seen the now-former Dallas County sheriff out of uniform. Me, I’d have kept it on, even were I to win the governorship. That’s the word, right? Governorship? It looks weird. I don’t know.

Flu Outbreak Has Methodist Sending Patients Elsewhere. The hospital is doing it, it says, so it “can still take care of emergency patients such as trauma, stroke, and those transferred by ambulance.” There have been 11 flu-related deaths in Dallas County this season. The re-routing should end this morning. If you don’t have the flu but are just kind of feeling down, drop by the office and we can go for a walk. It works for me.

Pastor Robert Jeffress Continues to Be President Trump’s Lackey. Whatever. (To the usual crew: got a busy day, but y’all have fun in the comments, I guess.)

Rita Clements, RIP. The former First Lady of Texas died at home in Dallas on Saturday. She was 86.