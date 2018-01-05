Leading Off (1/5/18)

Dallas County Health Director Fired. Zach Thompson, the longtime head of the county’s Health and Human Services department and a very public figure in leading Dallas’ responses to the much-publicized West Nile and Ebola outbreaks earlier this decade, intended to retire at the end of the month. Instead, Thompson was ousted Wednesday following allegations of sexual harassment from a woman whose attorney told Channel 8 “the county did not respond adequately or in a timely manner to protect her.”

Get Your Flu Shot and Keep Your Hands Away From Your Face. Dallas County is up to nine flu-related deaths for the season.

TCU Fraternity Pledges Hazed. Students were burned, blindfolded, and encountered “rampant racism” while joining Delta Tau Delta, which closed its Texas Christian University branch last month, according to a complaint filed with the school’s police. Per a police report: “Although the investigation did reveal criminal conduct, there were no cooperating witnesses,” and the case was closed.

The NFL Playoffs Start This Weekend. Your Dallas Cowboys are not in them, but we’ll always have the August 2017 cover of D Magazine.