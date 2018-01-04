Leading Off (1/4/18)

Former Dallas Police Official Hired by Tarrant County DA. Tammie Hughes, a recently retired Dallas police assistant chief, will be in charge of the investigative division for the Tarrant County district attorney. She had been with the DPD for 33 years, and she’ll now oversee 40-plus investigators who help prosecutors leading up to trials.

Dallas City Hall Isn’t Worried about ICE Chief’s Threats. Thomas Homan, acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said he wants to prosecute sanctuary city elected leaders that do not cooperate with him. But Mayor Mike Rawlings isn’t worried. “It’s total hogwash. No one is going to be arrested, especially here in Dallas. We’re not a sanctuary city. We cooperate with ICE. This is basically rattling a saber to make good sound bites.”

Frisco Man Gets 15 Years for Assaulting Man Because He Was Gay. 21-year-old Nigel Garrett was one of the four men who used the app Grindr to target and rob gay men early last year. Yesterday he was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison. The other three men are awaiting sentencing.

Natural Gas Odor Noted in Highland Park. An officer patrolling the 3600 block of Mockingbird Lane reported smelling natural gas yesterday afternoon, and Atmos Energy crews have been investigating. Earlier this week, a gas explosion destroyed a home in Irving after a natural gas odor had been noticed. The family escaped uninjured, but the house was deemed a total loss.