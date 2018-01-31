Leading Off (1/31/18)

Need a Job? Get on the DART board! That’s how Scott Carlson, Jesse Oliver, Robert Strauss all got their gigs in transit. And now, another former board member, Jerry Christian, has been hired to help DART with “civil rights outreach” or as he describes his duties: “Whatever they have for me to do.”

Dallas-raised Glee Actor Kills Himself Before Child Porn Sentencing. In real life, Mark Salling went to Lake Highlands High School, but on TV, he played Puck the football player-slash-singer at William McKinley HS. Since Glee’s finale, Salling’s life was just as dramatic as any Ryan Murphy production. He was recently convicted of downloading child pornography, and yesterday, his body was found hanging from a tree near a little league field in Sunland, CA.

Home for Children Needs Your Help. People as far as Frisco donated hay after a grass fire ravaged 1,000 acres of farmland surrounding a castle full of needy children. I’m not making this up. Now, are there any kind souls who can help the Pythian Home rebuild the fence that went down in storms last August?