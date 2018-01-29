Leading Off (1/29/18)

Will Everson Walls Make the Hall of Fame? The former Cowboys cornerback — second all-time in career interceptions — is a finalist and will find out this week. It is his last year of eligibility. This is a good piece about him.

Cockfight Discovered at Abandoned Building in Southeast Dallas. Two people were detained and 51 roosters were taken. Most of the birds will have to be euthanized. Question: the story I linked to kept saying “illegal cockfight” and — no shots, swear — is there such a thing as a legal cockfight? In Texas or the United States, I mean.

Johnnie Lindsey, Exonerated after 26 Years in Prison, Dying of Cancer. Lindsey, who was freed after DNA evidence cleared him in 2008, is in hospice care, fighting liver cancer. He already almost died in prison after being diagnosed with colon cancer. Lindsey says he has “no regrets.” Please give me that kind of strength when it is my time.

Democrat Candidates Looking to Unseat Rep. Pete Sessions Speak at North Dallas Forum. I included this mainly to point out Brett Shipp legit said that District 32 needs “new leader-Shipp.” My guy, either don’t run solely on a “puns using my name” platform or hire Tim to come up with better ones.