Leading Off (1/26/18)

I-635 Extension Delayed Again. State commissioners want to take a closer look before giving the OK for the $1.8 billion freeway project.

Dallas County Republicans, Democrats Not Getting Along. There’s been no ruling yet on the GOP lawsuit seeking to kick 128 Democrats off the ballot over a clerical issue. In the meantime, plenty of heated back-and-forth.

Third Man Arrested in Connection With Shooting of Garland Clerk. Tristan Rashad Bowles, 31, was allegedly the getaway driver the night a 35-year-old convenience store clerk was shot and killed earlier this week. Two cousins have already been charged with capital murder.

Words “Corruption” and “Dwaine Caraway” Appear Together in the Headline of This NBC-DFW story. The Dallas City Councilman accepted tens of thousands of dollars from a man facing a federal sentence in connection with the well-documented scandals of the soon to be mercifully ended Dallas County Schools bus agency. Caraway acknowledged to Channel 5 that “this probably doesn’t look too good.” But the councilman says he was being paid for consulting work on land development in South Dallas, which he disclosed, that he was unaware of the problems at DCS, and that his past votes on Council in favor of the school bus program were not swayed by his business relationship with Slater Swartwood, the alleged fraudster.