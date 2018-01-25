Leading Off (1/25/18)

Lakewood Package Thief Faces Felony Charge. Kelli Russell, the woman recently suspected of stealing packages off porches in East Dallas, will face a felony theft charge. She turned herself in to police yesterday. The value of the packages she stole came to about $5,000, and Highland Park police think she also stole packages there. A grand jury will decide if she’ll be indicted.

City Council Approves Money to Be Spent for Streets and Parks. $155.7 million in 2017 bond money was approved to go toward Dallas streets, parks, and recreational facilities this fiscal year. This is part of the five-year $1.05 billion bond package the council plans to execute. Here’s hoping some of those nasty potholes on Ross will disappear.

Bishop Lynch Will Have Online School Due to Flu. Today and tomorrow, the high school will give classes online because of a flu outbreak. More than 10 percent of students were out sick yesterday. Other area schools have had to cancel regular classes as well to disinfect their campuses.