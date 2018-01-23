Leading Off (1/23/18)

North Texas Food Bank Raises More Than $55 Million. Jan Pruitt, the longtime and beloved director of the food bank, died a year ago of cancer. Before she left us, though, she launched a campaign to raise $55 million to help hungry people. The largest ever capital campaign for a North Texas social service agency has been quite a success.

Puppies Lick Southwest Airlines Pilots! Do you want to see pictures of the 62 puppies and kittens that Southwest flew out of Puerto Rico? Of course you do.

Officials Can’t Find Millions of Dollars in DCS Cameras. As North Texas school districts divvy up the buses and equipment that belonged to the shuttered Dallas County Schools, they can’t account for a bunch of stuff. No surprise.

Zoe Hastings’ Killer Gets Life in Prison. Hastings, you’ll recall, was the 18-year-old who was abducted from an East Dallas Walgreens parking lot, sexually assaulted, and murdered. A jury took less than seven minutes yesterday to send Antonio Cochran to prison for life (though he could be eligible for parole after 30 years).

Dennis Smith Jr. Did This Last Night: