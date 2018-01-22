Leading Off (1/22/2018)

Lawsuit Alleges the Dallas County Jail’s Bail System is Unconstitutional. Four nonprofits filed a federal civil rights lawsuit yesterday saying the jail’s cash bail system violates the Texas and U.S. constitutions, because it unfairly harms poorer people. It was filed on behalf of six inmates.

Garland Convenience Store Clerk Killed During Robbery. It happened just before midnight on Saturday near Oates and Broadway. The victim was Manish Panday, 35. The two suspects are still at large.

Antonio Cochran Found Guilty of Killing Zoe Hastings. But the jury did not find Cochran guilty of capital murder in the 2015 stabbing death of Hastings.

Two McKinney ISD Middle School Teachers Resign Over Tweets. Justin Barton wrote that Islam is a “Satanic death cult.” Mark Russell called transgender people “mentally ill.” The tweets have been deleted, of course.

Did You Get Any Hail? I didn’t, but even if I had, my car would look the same. Like garbage.