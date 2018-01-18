Leading Off (1/18/18)

Dallas Flu Deaths Officially Double Last Season’s Number. Now up to 38 reported dead. Also, two North Texas school districts had such high absentee rates due to illness, the administrations decided to shut down for a week in an attempt to stop the spread and disinfect the campuses.

The Fatal Effects of the Freeze. With temperatures in the teens, shelters are at capacity, forcing some homeless to brave the elements. Two people were found dead on Wednesday, believed to have frozen to death. Today’s high of 47 should offer some relief.

On the Other End of the Spectrum…Highland Park High School is closed for the day after utility crews were unable to fix the faulty heating system before morning.

Did J.J. Koch Try to Bribe a Political Opponent or Is He Just a Really Nice Guy? Stephen Stanley and J.J. Koch are both gunning for the Dallas County commissioner seat Mike Cantrell will soon vacate. Stanley alleges that Koch offered to buy him out of the race. Koch says he heard Stanley had fallen on hard financial times and he was offering to pay his campaign debts, you know, like a gentleman would do. Stanley says he’ll hold a news conference today, so we’ll see how this plays out.

