Leading Off (1/17/18)

Dallas Open House Set to Discuss High-Speed Rail Proposal. The public will be able to give opinions on the Dallas-to-Houston line and the Federal Railroad Administration’s 1,200-page document later this month. Dallas’ Wilmer-Hutchins High School will host one of the meetings on January 29.

Lupe Valdez Only Has $46,498 for Governor Campaign. Financial disclosure reports show that sum in the former Dallas County Sheriff’s bank account for her gubernatorial bid so far. Her main opponent, Andrew White, raised more than $200,000 and already had $104,000. Meanwhile Gov. Greg Abbott has a whopping $43 million. To that, Valdez says: “He’ll have the money, but I’ll have the people.”

RIP, Anshel Brusilow. The former Dallas Symphony Orchestra conductor and head of UNT and SMU orchestra programs has died at age 89 after a battle with cancer. He was also music director of the Richardson Symphony. “As a superlative artist with a background of working alongside the top musicians of the 20th century, armed with an engaging absence of pretense and a frequently irreverent sense of humor, he brought orchestra students to a level of playing well beyond their individual abilities,” said James Scott, professor of flute and former dean of the UNT College of Music.

It’s Really Cold This Morning. Currently 15 degrees in East Dallas. Some other spots in North Texas are even down to single digits. Last night was one of the coldest in 22 years. But it’ll warm up in the next few days, and Saturday shows a high of 68. Go figure.