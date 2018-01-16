Leading Off (1/16/18)

School Is On (Mostly). If your kid is like mine, he went to bed hoping that school would be cancelled this morning. While you should be careful on bridges and overpasses, it looks like all the big districts are in business today. Here is a list of delayed openings and closings. Congratulations if you attend Malakoff ISD. The high today will be only about 30. Bundle up.

Dallas Woman Booted From The Bachelor. Lauren Schleyer didn’t find a love connection. Sad!

Famous Groupie Dies in East Dallas House Fire. Barbara Cope, aka the International Butter Queen, toured with Jimi Hendrix and Joe Cocker in the ’70s. She was even mentioned in a Rolling Stones song. She was 67.