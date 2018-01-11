Leading Off (1/11/18)

Five More Flu Deaths in Dallas County. Dallas County has now reported 23 flu-related deaths this season, while only three flu deaths have been reported in Tarrant County. Please, keep your germs at home.

Dallas Sells Routh Street Dead-End to Katy Trail Ice House. Yesterday, the City Council decided to sell the part of Routh Street that ends at the trail off of Woodrow Avenue to the Katy Trail Ice House for $225,358. That’s where the Missouri-Kansas-Texas Railroad car is stationed. The Ice House wants to join the two properties it owns that are divided by the dead-end.

Garland Mayor Resigns. Garland Mayor Douglas Athas announced Tuesday that he’ll be resigning in May. “I knew that if I took my personality out of the equation, it would give opportunity for a reset. My concern was and has been and still is that we have as high a participation by the voters in May as we can possibly have. My accomplishments are already done,” the three-term mayor said.

Peticolas Taproom to Reopen Today. The brewery‘s taproom will reopen today after it was temporarily shut down by the Dallas fire marshal for compliance issues. Back to beer business.