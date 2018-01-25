Somebody’s Had It With the Rental Bikes on the Katy Trail

I’d just like to quickly pass along some wise words from a Dallas Police Department bike patrol officer assigned to the Katy Trail. No matter how you feel about dockless bike share—exciting development in transportation and new urbanism, scourge of sidewalks and metaphor for hubris of unregulated tech companies, little of all of the above—you should not set bikes on fire. Not on the Katy Trail, or anywhere else, really.

Again: Don’t burn bikes.