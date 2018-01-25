Bicycles
Somebody’s Had It With the Rental Bikes on the Katy Trail
Some people just want to watch the bikes burn.
I’d just like to quickly pass along some wise words from a Dallas Police Department bike patrol officer assigned to the Katy Trail. No matter how you feel about dockless bike share—exciting development in transportation and new urbanism, scourge of sidewalks and metaphor for hubris of unregulated tech companies, little of all of the above—you should not set bikes on fire. Not on the Katy Trail, or anywhere else, really.
Again: Don’t burn bikes.
The Dallas Police Dept is aware alot of people are upset with how many ride share bikes there are but this is not the way to get rid of them! Voice ur concerns to your City Council person not commit a crime!!! #doitlegally #dallascitycouncil pic.twitter.com/D5jOOHwmW9
— Philip Musgrove (@DPDKatyTrail) January 25, 2018
Comments