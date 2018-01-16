Doug Mulder, R.I.P.

A legally minded FrontBurnervian points us to the news (Texas Lawbook paywall) that legendary criminal defense lawyer Doug Mulder has died. He was hospitalized last week after suffering a stroke and died Sunday at the age of 79. Mulder defended Walker Railey (successfully) and Darlier Routier (not so much). Here’s a 1989 profile of Mulder that Sally Giddins wrote for D Magazine.