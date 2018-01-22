The Best Book Sale in Dallas Is at the Library This Weekend

Since killing off Book Ends, its first floor surplus bookstore, the downtown branch of the Dallas Public Library has held biannual sales to help move thousands of books and assorted media items off its shelves. It’s a wonderful time to buy a lot of used books, for only a little money.

That time is once again upon us this weekend. Head to the J. Erik Jonsson Library on Saturday (Jan. 27) between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., or Sunday (Jan. 28) between 1 and 4 p.m. for DEALS DEALS DEALS. (Members of Friends of the Public Library get first dibs on Friday, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.) Proceeds from the sale go toward nice and good library programs benefitting cool Dallas residents, like me, who just borrowed Virginia McAlester’s A Field Guide to American Houses (I want to learn to verbalize my hot home architecture takes) and Alfred Moir’s Caravaggio (I like the pictures) from the library downtown. Swell place.