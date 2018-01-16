Come Be a D Magazine Intern

In 1991, a young Tim Rogers landed an internship at D Magazine by posting a record score on the copy editing test and by offering to bribe the then editor (a scheme involving her daughter’s artwork and the preferred placement thereof in the halls of Preston Hollow Elementary, where my mother taught). You? If you want to be an intern here, all you have to do is send an email to our managing editor, Christiana Nielson ([email protected]).

Due to circumstances entirely within someone’s control, we had an intern back out of a commitment to join us this spring. That’s your spot! We love late-applying procrastinators! The gig starts next week(ish) and runs through May 8. Is it unpaid? It is very much unpaid. But in lieu of compensation, you will get to participate in editorial meetings, fact check award-winning stories, write for the web and print, and drink as much free coffee as your spleen can handle.

In all seriousness, we’re looking for college-aged kids who are brilliant (or at least sentient) and have about 20 hours per week to spare. We’ll show you how the sausage gets made and teach you a thing or two along the way.