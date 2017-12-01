You Don’t Have to Travel to Vegas to Test Your Luck this New Year

On Sunday, December 31st, 2017, the venue of two of Dallas’ most acclaimed events, the FIG Finale and The Dallas Art Fair, will roll out its annual New Year’s Eve tradition, “Monte Carlo Carouse: A Night of Cocktails & Casino Games.” Come place your bets on a night of cocktails, heavy hor d’oeuvres, dancing, silent auction, and casino games at the Fashion Industry Gallery (FIG), one of Dallas’ most coveted event spaces and home to one of the leading fashion markets in the nation.

With its ritzy casino theme, the Monte Carlo Carouse is anticipated to be the “luckiest” way to spend NYE in the DFW area. Within the FIG’s sweeping loft-space and promenade adjacent to a private park, spacious lobby, and intimate lounge, guests will enjoy over 28,000 square feet of sleek, contemporary entertainment space within a mid-century modern building right in the heart of Downtown Dallas, setting the scene for a truly unforgettable night of thrills and entertainment.

Go all in from 10:00 PM until 2:00 AM, with music by one of Le Force Entertainment’s most sought after DJs, Nate Nelson, providing nightlong entertainment. Treat yourself to the VIP experience with early access starting at 9:00 PM, complimentary hors d’oeuvres, and a private VIP bar. Try your luck at some classic casino favorites, including blackjack, craps, roulette, and poker, complete with professional dealers. Win big and use your money to bid on prized silent auction items, for a good cause! All money raised by the casino and silent auction will be donated to Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS (DIFFA/Dallas) to assist organizations that work in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Celebrate your winnings and the New Year with a complimentary champagne toast at midnight as you ring in 2018. Stick around after midnight to enjoy some grab and go tacos at the end of the night… that’s not a bluff.

Feeling lucky? Place the odds in your favor by securing your VIP or General Admission tickets early to receive special pricing as low as $100.00. Ante up!

Click here for tickets and more information.

Please note that self-parking is limited, and Lyft will be on-site to ensure you get to and from the event safety. Valet will also be available.