What’s Up With the Birds In Downtown Dallas?

Sure, we’ve all seen the flocks of grackles sitting on power lines and filling trees in Tom Thumb parking lots, but I’ve never seen anything like the thousands that convene around the intersection of Pacific Avenue and Pearl Street every day around dusk. The birds line the top of billboards, parking garages, and most of the cars in the surrounding parking lots; so many, I can’t even say it’s a nuisance. In fact, I’d say it’s the most incredible live nature show I’ve ever watched.

Here’s some video I took with my iPhone earlier this week. Standing beneath the birds felt like scuba diving with schools of fish—except with an extremely high chance of getting pooped on. Surprisingly, I only got hit once.