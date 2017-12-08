View Issue Subscribe

D Magazine

View Issue Subscribe

D CEO

View Issue Subscribe

D Home

Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Awesome Things

What’s Up With the Birds In Downtown Dallas?

Thousands convene at Pacific and Pearl each evening, and it’s the best airshow you’ll ever see.

By S. Holland Murphy Published in FrontBurner December 8, 2017 11:56 am

Sure, we’ve all seen the flocks of grackles sitting on power lines and filling trees in Tom Thumb parking lots, but I’ve never seen anything like the thousands that convene around the intersection of Pacific Avenue and Pearl Street every day around dusk. The birds line the top of billboards, parking garages, and most of the cars in the surrounding parking lots; so many, I can’t even say it’s a nuisance. In fact, I’d say it’s the most incredible live nature show I’ve ever watched.

Here’s some video I took with my iPhone earlier this week. Standing beneath the birds felt like scuba diving with schools of fish—except with an extremely high chance of getting pooped on. Surprisingly, I only got hit once.

Related Content

Comments

  • Sam_Merten

    There is definitely something that attracts grackles to that part of downtown. I’ve seen these flocks there for years. Pearl and Elm is another place they hang out.

  • NancyNichols

    It happens every year at the same time. Thousands of grackles, cowbirds, and starlings colonize for the winter all over town. Preston Royal has a huge flock. At dusk they perform what some people refer to as a starling moot (although other bird species perform the same aerial ballet. These large flocks forage together in sphere-like flight formations. I just watched huge of tree swallows in Connecticut gather high in the air and gradually spiral down in huge clouds nipping bugs in the air before the nested for the night in the reeds. It much more beautiful to see it out of the city, but consider it an urban treat for the eyes.

  • topham

    That is SO cool. Like schools of fish, with the air as water.