The Worst Places To Be a Pedestrian in Dallas

It probably won’t take a map to convince you that walking in Dallas is often a dangerous proposition, but for the visual learners out there, here’s an interactive study of vehicle-pedestrian collisions reported across the state. The map, created by the “data visualization firm” IPoint21 Interactive at the behest of the San Antonio-based Hill Law Firm, pulls from Texas Department of Transportation data from 2012 through 2015.

Unsurprisingly, many of the mapped collisions with pedestrians in Dallas occurred downtown, where there is actually a significant number of pedestrians for cars to collide with in the first place. The West End is listed as the second most dangerous place for pedestrians in the state, with 42 crashes recorded in the years covered. Other “high-risk zones” include the intersection of Malcolm X and MLK and a stretch along West Northwest Highway.

The map itself breaks down the data in more detail, tallying crashes, fatalities, and reported injuries.