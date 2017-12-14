Our D Gives Nonprofits Have the Chance to Win $2,000; They Just Need You

D Gives, the holiday donation initiative we launched alongside our partners at Allie Beth Allman & Associates, runs through the end of the year. But there’s some added incentive that, if you’re planning or even considering giving to one of more than 70 local nonprofits, you should take advantage of. Give today or tomorrow and your nonprofit gets entered to win an additional $2,000.

Here’s the deal—nonprofits that get at least five donations in the next two days will automatically be entered to win the prize. This goes for any increment, no matter how large or small. So there’s a significant upside here, folks. From there, we’ll select the winner at random and announce next week. The winning nonprofit also gets a social media promotion package, through Facebook Live (132,000 followers), Instagram (123,000 followers), and our Twitter (303,000 folks).

So, take a look at all the nonprofits, and consider throwing a few bucks their way—it could turn into thousands.