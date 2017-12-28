New Podcast: Paul Kix Talks About His WW2 Thriller, The Saboteur

Paul Kix once worked at D Magazine. I may have fired him. It’s unclear. In this episode of EarBurner, we discuss his departure from our staff and subsequent rise to stardom as a senior editor at ESPN the Magazine. Oh, plus his new book, The Saboteur: The Aristocrat Who Became France’s Most Daring Anti-Nazi Commando. We talk about that, too. Tonight at Wild Detectives, sometime D Magazine contributor Sarah Hepola will conduct a Q&A with Paul that is sure to be illuminating, though I doubt it will include as much teasing as Paul suffered in this podcast. Have a listen.