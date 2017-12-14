More Municipal Christmas Sweaters!

Yesterday I did some groundbreaking work on the Christmas sweaters worn by Dallas City Council members. Now comes the below picture from the Dallas Park and Recreation Board Christmas sweater day, as posted by board member Paul Sims. You’ll forgive me. I haven’t learned every name of every Park and Rec board member. So I don’t know the name of the woman who has royally screwed up Christmas in this picture.

I’m looking at you, lady in the walking boot. First of all, get your crap together with the contracts on the tennis centers. Second, WEAR A DANG CHRISTMAS SWEATER. Maybe if you’d worn a green scarf, I could give you a pass. Maybe. But a black scarf? With just a regular dang Mike Rawlings red sweater?

You’ve been served.