Matthew J. Kacsmaryk’s Nomination to the Northern District is Generating Controversy

On September 7, 2017, President Trump announced his nomination of 16 individuals to Federal judgeships, including two on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas: Matthew J. Kacsmaryk, to be based in Amarillo, and Karen Gren Scholer, to be based in Dallas. Scholer, a former state district judge and current principal at Carter Scholer, was originally nominated by President Barack Obama in 2016 to fill a vacancy in the Eastern District, but the nomination was stonewalled by the GOP despite support from Texas Republican Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz. She seems likely to be confirmed this go-round, now that the nomination came from the ruling side of the aisle. Kacsmaryk, on the other hand, has been generating some controversy. The Committee on the Judiciary was scheduled to hold hearings to examine his nomination today.

Kacsmaryk previously was an associate in the Dallas office of Baker Botts and currently serves as the Deputy General Counsel to the Plano-based First Liberty Institute, a conservative law firm focused on filing religious liberty cases (Jeff Mateer, a current nominee for the Eastern District in Sherman, also worked for the First Liberty Institute and was blasted yesterday by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley for calling transgender children part of “Satan’s plan,” among other things). Kacsmaryk’s highlight reel includes a 2015 article for the Witherspoon Institute titled, “The Inequality Act: Weaponizing Same-Sex Marriage.” I will give him credit for the creative, albeit cutesy, use of That ’70s Show as a section header. But I will point out that in the following excerpt, while arguing that interracial marriage (which he views as acceptable) is not analogous to same sex marriage (which he views as an abomination), he 1) confuses “former” and “latter,” and 2) sides with Napoleon. I leave all other conclusions to you. Full disclosure: I am gay and gay married.