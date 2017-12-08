Leading Off (12/8/17)

More Cops Indicted by Grand Jury in Dallas County. Three Dallas police officers face charges of misdemeanor deadly conduct in connection with the death last year of 32-year-old Tony Timpa, who succumbed to “the toxic effects of cocaine and the stress associated with physical restraint” after he called 911 from a parking lot on West Mockingbird Lane. According to the Morning News, the officers handcuffed and mocked the unarmed man as he struggled to breathe and begged for help, eventually dying in police custody. Dallas police officials did not respond to the paper’s request for comment on the indictments, or share the status of the three officers. Related: It’s been almost a month since the Dallas Police Department disbanded its vice squad with no explanation beyond invoking “serious issues.” Also related: This brings the total to six police officers that have been indicted in Dallas County this year.

Cowboys vs. Giants. Kickoff is at noon Sunday in New York Jersey. Analysis: The Giants sure have a lot of problems right now, Eli Manning is starting again, he probably makes that goofy face of his and throws some interceptions, Alfred Morris balls out, Cowboys win by 50.

Brrr. North Texas got its first freeze of the season overnight, although things warm up to a high of 66 by Sunday. It had been 333 days since the temperature last dipped below freezing, a record for Dallas-Fort Worth.