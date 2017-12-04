Leading Off (12/4/17)

Two Stabbed During Fight at Billy Bob’s. It happened early Sunday morning in the parking lot. One of the victims is in serious condition, and the other has non-life-threatening injuries.

Cotton Bowl Will Feature USC and Ohio State. I will be paying attention to the game at AT&T Stadium mostly via the tweets of Jon Bois and Spencer Hall.

Oil and Gas Production Reactivated Dormant Faults, SMU Study Says. That’s the cause for all of the earthquakes in Dallas and Irving since 2014. When they make the disaster movie about this, I have only two requests: make the villainous fracking billionaire as comically Texan as possible (basically a live-action version of Sandy from Spongebob). Just really steer into it. And, two, when they film downtown Dallas shaking and whatnot, make sure to show our building.

North Texas Muslim Community Comes Together to Send Message of Peace. The Saturday event honored Muhammad Ali and Malcolm X, with the daughters of both men in attendance. It was coming after the president’s anti-Muslim retweets … was that only last week? (Computer, show me active volcanoes.) “We’re at an impossible situation as an American-Muslim community,” said Imam Omar Suleiman. “The ‘Fake News’ President tweets fake videos about us to portray us as some ‘boogey man’ community.”

Al G. Hill Jr. Dies at 72. The eldest grandson of H.L. Hunt was an oilman, developer, film producer, racehorse owner, and — with his uncle Lamar — co-founder of World Championship Tennis. I love tennis.