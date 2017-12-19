Leading Off (12/19/17)

It’s Foggy AF. We’re under a “dense fog advisory” till 10 a.m. Take it slow this morning, people.

Ezekiel Elliott Returns! After spending his six-game suspension doing sit-ups in Cabo, Elliott returned yesterday to the Star with even more sculpted, dreamy abs. He’s got a bet with Eric Dickerson that he’ll rush for 200 yards in his first game back.

Scary Red Pollutant Dumped in Ditch. Check out this nastiness. A DPD helicopter spotted a ditch filled with red stuff in East Dallas, behind a business called Texas Totes and Barrels. The Marshal’s Office’s Environmental Crimes Unit, which has a really awkward possessives thing going, is investigating.

Six Blocks of Knox Street Hit the Market. Two questions about this story. As of 6:34 this morning, the headline was “Six Blocks of Dallas’ Hot Knox Street Is up for Sale.” Shouldn’t that read “… Are up for Sale”? Second question. Steve Brown writes, “Sarofim has quietly put the buildings and land located on six blocks just east of Highland Park up for sale.” Is it really that quiet if you call up Steve Brown to tell him about it?