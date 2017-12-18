Leading Off (12/18/17)

Did the Cowboys Win? Barely. It took a fourth down conversion decided by a folded-over notecard and an Oakland fumble through the end zone for a touchback with 30 seconds left. The end of that game was so wild it was like me at 2 a.m. with full and unfettered access to my phone. Did I tweet that last night? I did. I also texted some of this at some point.

What Has Zeke Elliott Been Up to in Cabo? Apparently over the last six weeks he’s been in two-a-day workouts “that included football activities, conditioning, and weightlifting.” “Football activities.” What that means? Is he walking around doing the “feed me” gesture? Sitting on a bench in a bucket hat? Trying not to pay attention to Dez Bryant ranting? Trying not to pay attention when Jerry Jr. says something like, “I did it three times, Daddy.” I don’t know. Anyway, he’s going to be back at the Cowboys facility at 10 a.m. this morning.

Did You Randomly Shudder Yesterday? A quick explanation.

Is It Going to Snow in Dallas on Christmas? No. I mean, maybe. But no.

You Guys Got Any Big Plans For the Holidays? No link, just trying to keep up with all y’all.

Would You Be Scared of a Rooster Named Cluck Norris? A lot of people in Fort Worth were. Quick story while I’m here. Once, a few years back, I agreed to house sit for my ex-wife, because I’m a king and also because I don’t have cable. She and her husband ended up coming back early. Like, I didn’t even spend the night. But in the brief time I was there, I had to feed her chickens, which is when I noticed one was dead. How? I don’t know. I didn’t take it to the chicken medical examiner. But to keep the other chickens safe from predators who might want to feast on the corpse, I was forced to remove the body. I won’t bore you with how, but it was gross. Is this a long metaphor for our relationship? Probably not. Was it a good story? Who’s to say?