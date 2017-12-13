Leading Off (12/13/17)

The Storm Brewing Over Brian Loncar’s Legacy. Days after Loncar died, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins asked to buy his old friend’s law firm. Larry Freidman also wanted it. As fate would have it, Jenkins ended up as the executor of Loncar’s estate, and has since pulled his bid to buy the place, started referring cases to his own firm, and canned the Loncar & Associate’s CFO. Now, Freidman is representing the former CFO, and Jenkins and Freidman are pointing fingers at each other, saying the other one needs to be deposed over the mystery of a $1 million fund. It’s quite a mess, and that’s not even getting into the daughters’ inheritance and why Loncar’s widow gets none.

Forney Man Pleads Guilty in Child Porn Case. The former Dallas County jailer pleaded guilty to enticement of a minor. He was arrested last January for posing as a star-making film director in order to lure kids and abuse them.

Dallas Mom Dreams Up Illnesses for Healthy Son. This child abuse story is twisted enough, it made national headlines yesterday: a Dallas mom claimed her 8 year old had a number of health problems including terminal cancer. Over the years, the boy went to the doctor 323 times and had 13 surgeries, until finally, a child welfare caseworker caught on to the fact that the kid wasn’t even sick. The boy’s dad said he’s been trying to tell authorities for years and no one listened. Now, his son is in foster care. But why?

Dallas May Have Bike Share Regulations Comes Spring. I spent a couple hours walking around downtown yesterday, and in that time, saw groups of share bikes gathered on street corners, a collection toppled in front of St. Jude’s chapel, and one smack dab in the middle of the cattle drive in Pioneer Plaza, ruining a tourist’s shot. I never saw anyone riding one. Gather that data, city staffers, and once the winter thaws, let’s figure out a way to maintain bike share programs without trashing our city.

A San Antonio Item. This isn’t Dallas news, but wacky enough that it ended up in our paper. Check out the star-studded details of this teen’s $4 million birthday party featuring a cigar and whisky lounge, lobster and caviar, and a $250,000 Ferrari. Plus, Diplo! Migos! Ashanti! The guest list went so deep it even included Lance Bass.