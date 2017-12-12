Leading Off (12/12/17)

City Asleep at the Switch on Homelessness Problem. An internal audit released yesterday reveals that the city is doing a miserable job of keeping track of who is helping the homeless and how they’re doing it. As a result, millions of dollars in aid has been left on the table, and Sam Merten, The Bridge’s COO, gets to say: See? We told you.

SWAT Doc Saves Marathoner’s Life. Everyone is all giddy about that Greenhill student who helped the woman who won the BMW Dallas Marathon (even though it was probably against the rules). But have you read about the SWAT doctor who brought a runner back to life after he’d had a heart attack and died? Amazing story.

Southlake Parks and Rec Board Arrested on Child Sex Assault Charge. Details are scarce, but Miguel Salinas is in jail, which is where he probably belongs.

Mug Shot of the Day. Jeffrey Noble is accused of killing three people near Houston. He was arrested in Dallas. Here’s what he thinks about that: