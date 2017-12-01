Leading Off (12/1/17)

Cowboys Win. And look mostly decent doing so, beating Washington 38-14 at home. Dallas is now 6-6. Pessimists would note this puts the team perilously close to finishing the season with a dreaded 8-8 record. Others would stick fingers in their ears, say “la la la la la “ like an exaggerated cartoon character, and think about Dak Prescott hitting a just-like-old-times Dez Bryant with the jump ball in the end zone.

Joe Barton Retiring. The U.S. House Representative, recently made the victim of revenge porn, announced that he will not seek re-election.

DISD Closing Four Schools. The district had hoped to possibly turn two of the schools into charters, but decided it couldn’t wait for the state to “get its act together,” according to superintendent Michael Hinojosa.

DPD Reshuffling. As promised, new police Chief U. Renee Hall remade the department’s organizational chart, demoting some top officers and saying residents will see “a more engaged police force.” One thing Dallas police officers should not be engaged in, beginning today: arrests for misdemeanor possession of marijuana.