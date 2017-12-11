Leading Off (12/11/17)

Cowboys Keep Slim Playoff Hopes Alive With Win. They were having trouble with the super-terrible Giants, but a 10-10 game ended looking like a blowout once the Giants folded like a pair of pants in the fourth, or me at the company party after-party. But The Boys™ still have to probably win out and get some help from the teams ahead of them. It’s fine. It’s probably fine.

DeMarcus Lawrence Becomes My Favorite Player. SPEAK ON IT, TANK.

Former DA Craig Watkins Decides Against Running Again. Watkins, the first black district attorney in Dallas County, serving from 2006 until 2014, was considering trying to earn his seat back. But he decided not to the day before the filing deadline, saying it was time to focus on his family. Which usually is a euphemism, but let’s hope it’s not.

Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Evacuated After Another Bomb Threat. The first happened Friday, the second Sunday afternoon, and, in both cases, no bomb was actually found. I don’t know. Maybe someone just spotted my Twitter account inside. You know, bomb is a funny word, if you keep saying it. Bomb. Bomb. Bomb. Boooomb. Bomb bomb bomb. Bomb.

Bomb.