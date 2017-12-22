View Issue Subscribe

Leading Off (12/22/17)

Bye.

By Alex Macon Published in FrontBurner December 22, 2017 6:45 am

Editorial Staff of Local Magazine and Its Website Takes Off for the Holidays. By the time you read this, we’ll either be going or gone. No “Leading Off”s for a little while. We will, however, have new stories publishing online throughout our absence, so please keep coming back to www.dmagazine.com in the meanwhile. The January issue of D Magazine is also on newsstands now. A subscription would sure make for a swell Christmas gift. Enjoy the holidays with your family and friends, and have a happy new year. See you back here on Jan. 3.

Say bye, Santas. Photo by Alex Macon.

Comments

  • Poetaster Dallas

    GOD REST YE
    In Washington, our capital
    Inside the beltway
    Our Congress struggles to supplant
    Healthcare and tax we pay
    One wonders in the holiday spirit
    Just what would Jesus say?

    Oh tidings of comfort and joy!
    Comfort and joy!
    Oh tidings of comfort and joy!

    O’er desert, on a little mule
    By king’s order they came.
    Joseph and his Mary,
    To give taxman their name
    Too poor for shelter, so in hay
    A savior was proclaimed.

    Oh tidings of comfort and joy!
    Comfort and joy!
    Oh tidings of comfort and joy!

    Two thousand years have come and gone
    And where are we today?
    Still fighting among ourselves
    Over crumbs left on the tray.
    While acting against our fellow man
    Who is trans or gay.

    Oh tidings of comfort and joy!
    Comfort and joy!
    Oh tidings of comfort and joy!

    God rest ye merry gentlemen
    Let nothing cause you pain
    Remember Trump, our savior
    Will make it great again.
    And “save us all” from justice’s power
    With Putin he will reign!

    Oh tidings of comfort and joy?
    Comfort and joy?
    Oh tidings of comfort and joy?

  • Poetaster Dallas

    From the archives:
    HAPPY HOLIDAYS!
    A gift, and final bad poem of 2012

    A homemade gift for friend Timothy,
    a communication tool for editors at D?
    It’s one-of-a-kind, of that I guarantee,
    inspired by yarn-bomb art I did see
    at Klyde Warren Park, hanging in a tree.

    Followed closely by the raspberry meme,
    completing the concept. Oh what a scheme,
    combining the two – I saw the theme!
    And perhaps useful, at least it would seem,
    as it settles all conflict, any boss’s dream.

    Crochet skills long dormant, I’ll admit,
    helped in this expression of textile wit.
    Creatively speaking, I hope it’s a hit!
    Guaranteed answer to almost any sit,
    the new response, “Drop an f-bomb on it.”

    Anonymouse……..questionably improving D comments, one bad poem at a time.

    DISCLAIMER: Contains no explosives – no need to dial 911 before opening. Giver requests anonymity because: 1) who wouldn’t want one of these, 2) like I have the time to make more, and 3) not everyone I know got a gift this great. Additional uses of gift, such as f-bomb golf, f’ing juggling, and answering life’s questions like “How many f-bombs would it take to shut Steve Blow up?” is completely at the discretion of the staff at D. Discussion of the gift in regards to animals may result in Letters to the Editor regarding bestiality. And don’t mention the gift in airports. Ever.

    Thank you for a year of great content and good laughs. May everyone at D Magazine, from editor to commenter have a healthy, safe and f’ing awesome holiday season!