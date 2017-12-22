Leading Off (12/22/17)

Editorial Staff of Local Magazine and Its Website Takes Off for the Holidays. By the time you read this, we’ll either be going or gone. No “Leading Off”s for a little while. We will, however, have new stories publishing online throughout our absence, so please keep coming back to www.dmagazine.com in the meanwhile. The January issue of D Magazine is also on newsstands now. A subscription would sure make for a swell Christmas gift. Enjoy the holidays with your family and friends, and have a happy new year. See you back here on Jan. 3.