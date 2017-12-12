View Issue Subscribe

Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Education

Is Dallas ISD a Better School District Than Highland Park ISD?

How are your feathers? Do you like them ruffled?

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner December 12, 2017 12:37 pm

For a while now, I’ve been following a local Twitter account called TheMap.io. I’m not smart enough to get the reference, but the bio reads: “Cities, Data, Mapping, Urbanism, Transit. And fashion!!!!!!” Pretty much describes me.

Anyway, the guy behind the account revealed himself to me today when he linked to something he’d written on Medium. I invite you to read this essay by Robert Mundinger, the title of which I stole for this post: “Is DISD a Better School District Than Highland Park?” You think that’s a ludicrous question? As Mundinger (God, I hope he’s married to a woman named Mandy) points out:

“Most people see a good ‘school’ as a school with a bunch of high achieving kids. But this is a bit like judging the quality of the food in a restaurant based on who’s eating it.”

Take a few minutes to read the whole thing — especially if you happen to work at Amazon.

Comments

  • Paul

    What the article fails to note is that the few affluent white students in the DISD are jammed into two or three elementary schools and a few high schools that are far superior to the rest of DISD. Even those have significant issues. I lived around the corner from Dealey and they couldn’t even keep the grass mowed. Yeah, I’m pretty sure that HPISD is better.

    • Rob Shearer

      Far superior by what measure? The district has done a great job in recent years identifying the most effective teachers (who were disproportionately found at magnet schools and neighborhood schools with lower poverty rates) and offering them bonuses to move to the schools that need them the most. And you know what? Those ‘far superior’ schools you reference had roughly the same student achievement. Which just reinforces the articles point – when kids come in with an inherent advantage, the output required to optimize test scores for those kids is far less than at other schools in the district. Measuring growth of a group of students over a period of time controls for the impact of poverty and produces data that challenges the assumptions we make about school quality.

  • Robert Mundinger

    No woman will have me, but would happily welcome a set up with any and all available Mandys to make that happen