Did SWAT Doc Exaggerate About Saving Marathoner’s Life?

In Leading Off this morning, I linked to a story about a SWAT doc, Alex Eastman, who saved a man’s life after he had a heart attack while running the BMW Dallas Marathon. Hang the heck on, though. According to a Facebook post from the Dallas Firefighters Association, Local 58, that’s not the way it went down at all. It was a Dallas Fire-Rescue guy, Marty Leos, along with a bystander, who saved the guy’s life. The Morning News has drastically changed its original story since it published. I wish I had the first version. It described Eastman grabbing his automated external defibrillator (AED) and shocking the runner back to life. But the DFR Facebook post says Eastman’s AED battery was dead. A DFR ambulance arrived with a functioning AED to get the job done. The updated News story is very strange. It quotes Eastman saying, “I was going out to work that day on the SWAT team, and I ended up helping save someone. I guess I was just at the right place at the right time.” But the updated narrative just has him watching the action.

What gives?