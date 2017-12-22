View Issue Subscribe

View Issue Subscribe

View Issue Subscribe

Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Local News

Black Donkey, the Christmas Gift-Giving Tradition That Will Soon Sweep the Nation

Be the first on your block to participate!

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner December 22, 2017 11:40 am

Before we get out of here for the Christmas break, I have one very local piece of content to offer. It’s a new gift-giving game recently invented by two Dallas residents named Tim Rogers and Eric Celeste. Here’s how it works:

You know what a white elephant is. Well, a black donkey is exactly like a white elephant, except it’s a little different. As with a white elephant, you bring just one gift to a black donkey party. This party is presumed to consist of cohabitating couples. Instead of bringing a gift to give away, though, you bring a gift for yourself, something you really want. Here’s the catch: this gift should irritate your significant other.

So everyone sits around and takes turns unwrapping the gifts that they brought for themselves, watching the S.O.’s of the gift receivers to see how angry they get. To give you an example, I might give myself two new wheels for the expensive bicycle I bought earlier, the one that nearly caused my wife to divorce me. In Eric’s case, he might give himself an AR-15.

See how it works? Everyone goes home super happy (“Look what I got!”) but also really pissed (“I can’t believe you spent $600 on an assault rifle!”), and there are some good laughs along the way.

The black donkey. You’re welcome. 

Related Content

Comments

  • S. Holland Murphy

    Hmmm. Might have been a fair resolution to the fight my husband and I had two days ago in which I ended up yelling, “So you get to buy a [PRICE REDACTED] electric guitar, but I can’t get a dog teepee?!”

    • You see?! That’s exactly how a black donkey would work. Of course an expensive gift (guitar) is going to create some tension. That’s pretty easy. But you needn’t spent a lot. I don’t imagine a dog teepee is all THAT expensive. [checks Google] Yeah, looks like you can get a decent dog teepee for $50. If that would really piss off your husband while making you happy—pow—great black donkey gift.