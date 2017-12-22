Black Donkey, the Christmas Gift-Giving Tradition That Will Soon Sweep the Nation

Before we get out of here for the Christmas break, I have one very local piece of content to offer. It’s a new gift-giving game recently invented by two Dallas residents named Tim Rogers and Eric Celeste. Here’s how it works:

You know what a white elephant is. Well, a black donkey is exactly like a white elephant, except it’s a little different. As with a white elephant, you bring just one gift to a black donkey party. This party is presumed to consist of cohabitating couples. Instead of bringing a gift to give away, though, you bring a gift for yourself, something you really want. Here’s the catch: this gift should irritate your significant other.

So everyone sits around and takes turns unwrapping the gifts that they brought for themselves, watching the S.O.’s of the gift receivers to see how angry they get. To give you an example, I might give myself two new wheels for the expensive bicycle I bought earlier, the one that nearly caused my wife to divorce me. In Eric’s case, he might give himself an AR-15.

See how it works? Everyone goes home super happy (“Look what I got!”) but also really pissed (“I can’t believe you spent $600 on an assault rifle!”), and there are some good laughs along the way.

The black donkey. You’re welcome.