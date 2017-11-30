View Issue Subscribe

D Magazine

View Issue Subscribe

D CEO

View Issue Subscribe

D Home

Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
Four dudes from left: Doug, Tim, Zac, and Tyler

Podcasts

New EarBurner Podcast: Two Hosers From Canada Explain Why They Came to Dallas to Support the Cowboys

Tyler and Doug demonstrate why international trade is a GOOD thing.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner November 30, 2017 7:50 am

This is a weird one. I met these two Canadians yesterday at lunch, at City Tavern. They were in town from Windsor to see their first Cowboys game ever in the great state of Texas. One of them was such a big fan that he had a Cowboys tattoo on his chest. So yeah. I asked them if they wanted to do a podcast. You know what this means? I picked up two Canucks in a bar. Here’s what Tyler and Doug had to say for themselves and also how I won $100:

Tags:

Related Content

Comments