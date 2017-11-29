Leading Off (11/29/17)

Are the Feds Running Out the Clock on the AT&T-Time Warner Merger? That’s what AT&T supposes. The company has been waiting 14 months for the government to review the deal and has pushed back its own deadline twice. In a court filing pushing for an earlier, April court date, AT&T wrote that by letting the deal drag on, the government “unjustifiably disregards the risks and uncertainty inherent in any renegotiation of a complex agreement affecting numerous stakeholders.”

Pay Your Unpaid Parking Tickets or Get the Boot. The City of Dallas is owed upwards of $5,000,000 in unpaid parking tickets issued within the last fiscal year and promises to now ramp up its booting and towing efforts. Consider yourself warned.

Four Hog Hunters Lost, Found, Now Must Face Their Wives. You know what they say about chasing a feral hog into the Dallas County forest without leaving a cookie trail, right? Well, here you go. After 90 minutes of searching with a helicopter, and breaking out the thermal imaging equipment, authorities were able to find the four hunters—slain hog and all—via GPS trackers on their dogs’ collars.