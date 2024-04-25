You Need to Try the Sunday Brunch at Petra and the Beast

A wise person never bets against Misti Norris. First she decided to introduce herself to East Dallas with a BYOB counter-service joint centered on charcuterie and noodles. Then she folded in multi-course chef’s tasting menus, a format still unusual in this city. More recently, Norris gambled that fans of Petra and the Beast—fans who were, by this point, many and loyal—would follow along as the restaurant moved to a shinier, bigger, fancier space with room for a cocktail bar and wine program.

So far so good, and now Petra’s crew is ready to roll the dice on its latest idea: reinventing the Dallas brunch. Few cities treat weekend brunch with the kind of religious devotion that ours does. A Dionysian religion, to be sure, where worship is more often sloppy than solemn, but many Dallasites can’t get through Sunday without it. Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine drinking buddies: thou anointest my eggs with hollandaise, my mimosa glass runneth over.

Into this hallowed ground doth Norris tread with her smoked pork jowls, koji-cured chicken, and mushroom pastries. Petra and the Beast launched its brunch menu on Easter, which is a bit like opening your new sports bar an hour before the Super Bowl.

I visited on the third Sunday of service, and I’m here to tell you that they’ve pulled it off again. If Petra is ready to start a brunch revolution, I’ll grab a pitchfork and a torch and fight alongside them. If the dining room isn’t full every Sunday at noon for the rest of the year, we’re all going to need to have a very serious talk. In other words: hell yeah!

I popped in with a table of six, and we ordered one of everything. (OK, not quite: we skipped the yogurt bowl and the charcuterie and cheese boards.) Wait. Hang on. First we have to talk about the drinks. Petra and the Beast has an unfair reputation for serving complicated “foodie” dishes. If you’ve ever heard or thought that, you can start brunch with a beer-based cocktail called the Ricky Bobby. The bar spikes a Montucky Cold Snack lager with a bit of citrus punch and rhubarb bitters. That’s the whole drink. It tastes like fizzy punch—or like if a mimosa was even lower-maintenance. If a mimosa is a patio beverage, the Ricky Bobby is poolside. It is also one of the best-named cocktails in Dallas. (If you’re more of a bubbles-and-orange purist, their mimosa riff is called the Five Alive.)

Got a bright orange pool drink in your hand? Good. Petra’s philosophy is to make sophisticated food that tastes like a series of comforting, straightforward flavor bombs. You don’t need to understand how they prepared the chicken to appreciate its tenderness. You don’t need the backstory of the hot sauce to ladle spoonfuls onto your plate. I like to imagine Norris cooking in a tuxedo T-shirt, because it says, “I want to be formal, but I’m here to party, too.”

The kitchen at Petra and the Beast. Executive sous chef Rubén Núñez, chef-owner Norris, and sous chef Joshua Barnes. (Not pictured: sous chef T.J. Walker.) Brittany Conerly

First up: the gnocchi French toast. Petra takes ricotta gnocchi dough and sears it without parceling it out into fluffy little pillows. This becomes the base for a sweet-savory combination of smoked ham (made in-house, of course), ricotta, and local honey.

Some of the incredible fried chicken that Norris flexed at her Stepchild pop-up is here for brunch, too. If you missed Stepchild, you may not know that the bird is brined with koji, a Japanese fermentation agent that acts like a secret weapon for even more tender meat.

(This explanation is a little involved but totally optional, so I’m going to put it all in parentheses. You can think of koji like the yeast in sourdough. A creator of savory tastes, it’s used to build the flavors in miso and soy sauce. Kikkoman even brags that they keep their own line of koji. But why would you make fried chicken using the same ingredient? Josh Harmon koji-brines the fried chicken at downtown stall Birdie, and he explained to me that koji starts to break down the grain in chicken flesh, producing greater tenderness and a more consistent cook throughout each piece. All of this, of course, is a sophisticated behind-the-scenes way to make fried chicken even better than it already was, without making it fancy.)

Petra’s absurdly tender fried chicken thigh gets plated with shallot gravy, fried shallots, and a fried egg.

Bazlama is a Middle Eastern flatbread—but here it’s folded over onto itself, and it’s clearly Petra’s riff on a breakfast sandwich, with layers of scrambled eggs, creamy aged cheese, house-made sausage, garlicy dressing, and arugula. Friand, meanwhile, is a pastry bun, filled with mushrooms and topped with an egg.

At my table, our progression through the meal took this form: try a dish, declare it to be our favorite, repeat. If doubt ever set in for a moment, we had help: a bowl of wake-you-up Fresno pepper hot sauce, and a tiny squeeze bottle of Fresno pepper vinegar. A squirt of spicy vinegar over fried chicken? There’s nothing better.

Make sure that your table—no matter how full it gets—also has room for two breakfast sides, smoked pork jowl and crispy potatoes. Pork jowl is Petra’s substitute for bacon, an equally fatty, rich, hedonistic cut that tastes best at melt-in-your-mouth softness rather than fully crispy. There’s something a little bit sweet on the slices here, to give you almost a honey-baked ham taste. As for the potatoes—they’re as shatteringly golden-crispy as can be imagined. They’d do a Spanish tapas bar proud. Add that house-made hot sauce and I’ll cancel all my afternoon plans.

Petra even offers a brunch dessert menu of classics kept simple: chocolate ice box pie and squares of toasted oat cakes drizzled with caramel. Unfussy comfort foods, both of them. I loved the silky chocolate pie topping, and I suspect that in coming weeks they’ll work on getting the pastry crust a little bit thinner.

I’ve been trying to avoid language like “Petra has transformed brunch,” because that makes it sound very serious. What makes this contribution to the Church of Dallas Brunch so fun is that, far from being solemn, it’s irreverent, unexpected, and giddily pleasurable. You’d better get over there soon, before all the other worshippers find out how good this service is. As Ricky Bobby likes to say, if you ain’t first, you’re last.

Petra and the Beast, 1901 Abrams Rd.