The Best Mardi Gras Celebrations and Food and Drink Specials in North Texas

Although Mardi Gras is traditionally celebrated in the heart of New Orleans, North Texas has found a way to bring the best parts of the holiday up to Dallas. This year, bars and restaurants are hosting celebrations and specials of all kinds while incorporating influences from Zulu and indigenous cultures. Welcome to NOLA—well, kinda.

On Feb. 13, all five Aw Shucks and Big Shucks locations will have free beads for the early birds who make it to their Mardi Gras party, which starts at 5:30 p.m. Food and drink specials include $5 house margaritas, $3 draft beer, $5 shrimp cocktails, and more. Multiple locations.

This Cajun restaurant celebrates NOLA with its special Mardi Gras menu. Dishes include staples like red beans and rice and tasty southern-style Louisiana charcuterie. Reservations can be booked through Feb. 13. 1111 N. Beckley Ave.

Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar

Pete’s will celebrate the holiday with delectable drinks like the Mardi Gras fruity pebble cocktail, made with Pinnacle Whipped Vodka, blue curacao, grenadine, and whipped cream, and topped with Fruity Pebbles. The drink is available from Feb. 14 through 17. 621 Houston St., Fort Worth; 6765 Winning Dr., Ste. 810, Frisco.

A massive Mardi Gras celebration starts at 5 p.m. on Feb. 13 and includes a live band, a fortune teller in the outdoor airstream, a prix-fixe menu, and drink specials. 5001 Belt Line Rd.

In celebration with Flor De Caña, The Rustic will have Cajun treats, Mardi Gras-themed drinks, and live entertainment galore for their annual Fat Tuesday celebration. The party starts Feb. 13 at 11 a.m. and will last until 10 p.m. 3656 Howell St.

On Feb. 13, the bar will have its annual Mardi Gras party starting at 3 p.m. The food and drink specials include $6 hurricanes and a crawfish and shrimp boil. 3301 McKinney Ave.