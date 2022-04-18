Velvet Hammer, Willie Nelson, and Running

There’s a lot to unpack here. So let’s start with the photo. The man you see here is named Tony Drewry. He fronts a band called The Hammer Jam Band, which used to be called Fish Fry Bingo. The Hammer Jam Band plays a song titled “Velvet Hammer,” and that’s exactly what is being tossed on Drewry in this photo. Not the song. The beer Velvet Hammer, produced by the venerable Peticolas Brewing Company. It’s only a small exaggeration to say that if it weren’t for Velvet Hammer, there would be no Peticolas, meaning there might not be a beer scene in Dallas. I wrote about all this when I profiled the eponym of Peticolas Brewing Company, Michael Peticolas, aka the William Wallace of Beer.

Which brings me to Willie Nelson, who is celebrating his 89th birthday on April 29, which is Willie Nelson Day, so proclaimed by Peticolas. To celebrate, he (Michael Peticolas, not Willie Nelson) is throwing a block party April 30 where The Hammer Jam Band will play, and you can buy a special Velvet Hammer-hued vinyl record of the song and also run a 5K. And drink beer. You can do that, too.

I’m sure I’ve forgotten something. There are more details at the registration site. Oh, and here’s the official unofficial proclamation of Willie Nelson Day. Hope that’s all clear.

