It’s That Time Again: Best of Big D 2022 Reader’s Choice Is Here

We love this time of year. Plants are sprouting back with green leaves and buds. The weather, however fickle, is warming up. And, not least of all, Best of Big D is almost upon us. Before we publish the annual feature in our August 2022 issue, we want to hear from you.

We’re ready to take stock of your favorite restaurants and bars, both the new crop and the standbys. We haven’t asked you since 2019. Can you believe it’s been nearly three years? In 2020, we switched gears to honor the local heroes who were helping their communities get through the pandemic. Last year, we got back to business and highlighted the businesses that shifted and twisted and, yes, pivoted, to keep their doors open during the pandemic.

In the past year, we’ve seen a ton of newcomers. Hattie B’s arrived in Deep Ellum and brought another Nashville hot chicken option to Dallas. New York imports Sadelle’s and Scalfani’s are upping the city’s bagel offerings. Backroom speakeasy bars—Blackbird Society, Apothecary, and Atlas, for example—prove the clandestine drinking hole is alive and well. There is so much to celebrate and so many restaurants and bars to highlight.

So let us count them up! We have our Best of Big D 2022 Readers’ Choice survey ready for you to tell us what’s good. We’re excited to bring this element back after a long hiatus. Voting is open now through April 30. You’ll find lists curated by D editors and in-the-know readers alike.

What’s your late night eats go-to? Where are you getting the best Thai or Ethiopian or Japanese food? Help us settle the debate on who’s slinging superlative Nashville hot chicken. We want to hear from you and your taste buds. If your personal mainstays aren’t already mentioned, fret not. You can write in a nominee. Help us support and show love to the people and places that make Dallas delicious.

