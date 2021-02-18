Restaurants and Food Organizations Feeding Dallasites for Free Right Now

While power is being restored to more Texans by the day, there are still many without electricity. Further, there are water boil notices, frozen pipes, scarcely stocked grocery stores, and risky roads compounding the hardship.

As more restaurants reopen after the snowstorms, some places are providing hot meals free of charge. Meanwhile, nonprofits, influencers, and mutual aid groups are going out into their communities to help people directly. They’re feeding, clothing, and lifting spirits. Here’s where to find a meal if you need one, or, if you’re one of the lucky ones, where to help out if you can. Did I miss any? Email me here.

Roots Chicken Shak Is Serving Free Food in Plano

Chef Tiffany Derry has power back at her Plano restaurant, which means she will be serving up free hot meals to anyone who needs it. The restaurant won’t be open for regular business, just offering meals to anyone in the community in need. Head to 7800 Windrose Avenue on Thursday, February 18 from 10 a.m. until the food runs out.

Food Bitch Teams Up With Staff Meal

The charmingly named food influencer Food Bitch has partnered with Staff Meal, a foundation that’s been feeding furloughed or unemployed hospitality workers since the pandemic began. Together they’ve launched Staff Meal Special: Snowmageddon Edition. Here’s how it works: They will open tabs at local restaurants that will serve warm meals to those in need—for Thursday, February 18 go to Intrinsic Smokehouse Brewery and BBQ in Garland where they’re doling out hot sandwiches. It’s first come, first served until the tab runs out. If you’d like to donate to keep the tab open, you can do so at this donation link or Venmo @FEFdn, which is for FestEvents Foundation behind Staff Meal. Follow @AskFoodBitch and/or Staff Meal for updates on open tab locations.

Harvest Project Food Rescue Is Distributing Produce and Meals

Whether you’re ready to bundle up and take up a volunteer shift or need to stock up on food for your family, Harvest Project Food Rescue is ready for you. The organization is among other local groups like 4 Dawn Project and the Oak Cliff Veggie Project that are hunkered at The Beacon of Light at 2604 S. Harwood Street today, from now to 9 p.m., or until supplies run out. Per usual, they’ll sort rescued produce into pantry boxes for drive-thru pick up. If you need some ready-made, chef Diana Zamora and her crew are cooking hot vegetarian meals for takeaway.

Dallas Mutual Aid Networks Are Delivering Food

If you caught my SideDish newsletter yesterday, you saw I mentioned Feed the People, a Dallas mutual aid group who has been shuttling folks to warm hotels, delivering meals to those who need it, and much more. They’ve been the boots on the ground and the wheels on treacherous roads. They just launched an online form for residents to fill out if they need food or other items. In Fort Worth, Funky Town Fridge, another pandemic-born community collective, is distributing food to those stranded by the weather and stuck in the cold. They likewise have an online assistance request form to make sure they’re reaching people in need. You can donate here.

Khao Noodle Shop Has Hot Soup to Those in Need

Chef-owner Donny Sirisavath is boiling a big pot of something soupy at his Old East Dallas restaurant. Direct message the Khao Noodle Shop Instagram (or do so for someone you know who might not have internet right now) to claim a meal.

Flores Bakehaus Pop-Up and Donation Drive

The pop-up bakery will be at Peaberry Coffee in Oak Cliff on Kiest and Hampton this Saturday, February 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There, they’ll be collecting clothing donations and essential items for Lucha Dallas, a community-based collective will distribute goods to houseless neighbors in need. They’re looking for sleeping bags, heavy blankets, gloves, hand warmers, mask, hygiene products, and more. See the full donation wish list here.

Other Restaurants Serving Up Free Food

In Old East Dallas, Petra and the Beast has roast pork, rice, and veggies for anyone who’s hungry, no questions asked. You read the how-to on their Instagram account, but the gist is this: Text your name, vehicle color, make, and model, and how many people you’re feeding to 318-935-0906. Pick up curbside between 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. today, February 18 (stay in your vehicle, they’ll bring the order to you). Also, Xamán Cafe on West Jefferson Boulevard is back at it with hot soup and cocoa for folks who a warm-up. (They’re also open regular hours with limited menu today.)