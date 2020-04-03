Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
Let's play. iStock / Veronika Ryabova

Games

A Game That Does Good: Play Dallas Restaurant Shelter-in-Place Bingo

Because we all need a dose of distraction that simultaneously does some good.

By Alice Laussade Published in Food & Drink April 3, 2020 12:01 pm

Dallas Restaurant Shelter-In-Place Bingo is a fun game that anyone can play, plus it helps our resilient dining scene weather this storm. Order delivery? That’s a dab. Get a gift card? Another dab. And hey, when this is all over, the lessons this bingo card teaches are applicable to post-pandemic life, too. It’s never a bad time to smile at your server and write a nice Yelp review.

You know the drill: Five squares in a row and you win. Free space is “Wash Your Hands” because wash your hands. Get those paint dabbers ready…

Ready your paint dabbers!

Print or save the image above. Take a screenshot with your phone. Play! And have fun. Put your photo evidence in the comments.

