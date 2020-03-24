Take a Hike, Get Breakfast To-Go, and Stock Up on Beef at Bonton Farms

My very pregnant friend, who is scheduled to be induced in a couple of weeks, just texted me that going to the grocery store has started feeling like being in the Hunger Games and making a run for the Cornucopia. But it doesn’t have to be like that. If you still haven’t made it to Daron Babcock’s oasis in South Dallas, now is the perfect time to check it out. He posted this on Facebook yesterday:

Tired of the long lines at the stores only to find out that everything is out of stock when you get there? Why not come shop at The Bonton Farms Farmer’s Market. There isn’t a better place to go. You can get farm fresh fruits, veggies, culinary staples along with the best farm raised meat and eggs in Dallas. While you are out, get your exercise along the Buckeye Trail right across the street. Why not get your favorite caffeinated beverage made for you while you shop? Take a look at the pictures and videos below for an idea of what we have available. Oh, and don’t forget that take out breakfast and lunch are available at The Market at Bonton Farms. This Friday, we have 1,000 pounds of pasture raised beef being delivered that is already individually packaged of you.

If you want to know more about the farm’s incredible history, read this. If you want more ideas for alternative markets and hikes, read this and this. If you’re craving bacon, look at this: