D Magazine Is Hiring: Become Our Next SideDish Editor

You will be

the lead at

SideDish

. That means your own reporting, as well as coordinating with

our dining critic,

Eve

Hill Agnus,

and

developing a team of

freelancers to make sure we’re covering the stories that are shaping the food scene in Dallas, which, I must mention, was just named the best in America for 2019 by

Bon Appétit

.

You will not run out of stories to cover.