D Magazine Is Hiring: Become Our Next SideDish Editor
Like writing and reporting about food? Can you edit? Then this is something you should read. We need a new online dining editor.
By Matt Goodman Published in Food & Drink September 18, 2019 1:09 pm
Our Catherine Downes is leaving us, which means D Magazine is looking for a new online dining editor. Your domain will be SideDish, which for more than a decade has produced the most respected food coverage in Dallas. You will also update our comprehensive directory listings of thousands of bars and restaurants. Does this pique your interest? Let’s talk specifics.
- You will be the lead at SideDish. That means your own reporting, as well as coordinating with our dining critic, Eve Hill Agnus, and developing a team of freelancers to make sure we’re covering the stories that are shaping the food scene in Dallas, which, I must mention, was just named the best in America for 2019 by Bon Appétit. You will not run out of stories to cover.
- You’re in charge of the restaurant and bar directories. Which means you’ll be fact checking our existing listings and adding and removing bars and restaurants as necessary. It probably goes without saying that you should be organized, highly attentive to details, and not afraid of Excel spreadsheets. Opening and closing times on our listings need to be accurate, as do addresses and all those little things that are so important for our readers.
- You will be expected to cover restaurant news, profile interesting people, and explore the bars and restaurants where so many of us spend our free time. And you should be adept at finding angles—and subjects—that our competitors have not. You’ll also be writing service features and collaborating on broader online packages, such as our 50 Best Restaurants list.
- You should be proficient with AP style and grammar rules.
Sound like you? Send your resumé, a cover letter, and three to five clips with the subject line “ATTN: SIDEDISH EDITOR” in all caps to [email protected]. Let’s eat.
