After You Vote, Here Are Dallas Midterm Election Watch Parties to Check Out

The polls close at 7 p.m. If you haven’t voted yet, fix that immediately. After you complete your civic duty, the below bars and restaurants are all ready for you. Eat, drink, and watch the results roll in.

Stonedeck Pizza Pub in Deep Ellum is holding an Election Results Watch Party from 9 p.m. to close. There will be $2 pints of Lone Star to drown your worries or celebrate your victories.

Wait out the results of the election at Mac’s Southside, where there will be trivia and drink specials for the night. The Election Watch Party goes from 7 – 11 p.m.

Lorie Burch is hosting a watch party at the NYLO in Plano. Snacks and nonalcoholic beverages are provided. There will also be a cash bar. Event runs 6 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Celebrate democracy at The Libertine’s Big Bad Election Watch Party beginning at 4 p.m. It’s the last day to show proof of voter registration to get 10 percent off your bar tab. The Libertine is also offering Braindead Brewing The Frog IPA and Four Corners Heart O’ Texas Red Ale for $3 each in exchange for your “I voted” sticker.

Head over to Oddfellows in the Bishop Arts District to watch the election results and enjoy half-price draft beer, cocktail specials, and more. The bar and restaurant is hosting an Election Night party from 6 – 10 p.m.

Twilite Lounge is offering 15 percent off tabs in Deep Ellum to anyone wearing their “I Voted” sticker. Election returns on the patio, live jazz inside. No cover.

The North Texas Dream team is hosting a watch party at Sunset Crab Shack. The family-friendly event is free and runs from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

The People’s Last Stand at Mockingbird Station invites you to watch democracy in motion at its Election Night Watch Party from 5 p.m. to close. The bar and restaurant will have food and drink specials for the occasion.

It’s a special Election Edition of Two-Steppin’ Tuesday at Double Wide! Watch the results roll in while dancing to classic outlaw and old school country, western swing, rockabilly, and Americana. There ain’t a cover and Lone Star is only $2 all night long (9 p.m. – close). The bar will also be honoring the memory of Swamp Fox, Tony Joe White, who passed last week.

Easy Slider wants Dems to Betogether and have some fun on this important election night. The election night watch party, a Beto for Texas event, is free and runs from 7:30 – 11 p.m.

Join the Stonewall Democrats of Dallas, Dallas Stonewall Young Democrats, and LULAC 4871 – The Dallas Rainbow Council at Round-Up Saloon’s Election Night Watch Party tonight from 7 – 10:30 p.m. The bar will be keeping up with both local and national results.

Go to Twin Peaks with your “I voted” sticker to receive free chips and queso with a drink purchase.

Shake Shack is also offering voters a tasty deal: Free fries for those with an “I voted” sticker.

The Dallas County Republican Party has its official watch party at The Statler tonight from 6:30 – 11 p.m. The event is free with registration.

Gather on the upstairs patio at Sundown at Granada from 6:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. to join the Nathan Johnson election night watch party. Johnson is running against State Sen. Don Huffines in SD-16.

The Beto O’Rourke team is hosting an official watch party at Strangeways. Grab a beer and join the festivities at 7:30 p.m. Party runs until midnight.

Join the Julie Johnson election night watch party at Yard House. Drinks and appetizers are provided. Events from 7 p.m. – midnight.

The Dallas County Democratic Party is hosting an official watch party at the Hyatt Regency. There will be food, a cash bar, and reduced valet parking prices. Event runs 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

High Fives will have happy hour prices all night for their watch party.

Bar Louie is hosting an election night party with food, drinks, and DJ spinning tracks for the dance floor. Event from 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Did we miss any? Put them in the comments and we’ll add them to the list.