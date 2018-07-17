DFW Restaurant Week Reservations Are Live

It’s time to reserve your spots for the 21st annual DFW Restaurant Week. The list of participating restaurants goes live today. (Click here.)

Dining begins in less than a month, the week of August 13, at more than 150 participating restaurants. Many are extending the run through Labor Day (September 3).

A reminder for those new to the rodeo (yes, we know some of you just arrived in droves and don’t know what to do with yourselves now that every day resembles an inferno). The answer: dine!

Participating restaurants offer three-course prix fixe dinners for either $39 or $49, or two-course lunches for $20. Twenty percent of the price of each meal is donated directly to the North Texas Food Bank or Lena Pope.

A few bells and whistles this year:

The Specialty Bites option: casual restaurants are offering one dish—a sandwich or other signature dish—with 10 percent donated to one of the charity partners.

FedEx Office as partner: spend $10 at all DFW FedEx Office locations and receive a certificate for an additional, fourth dinner course at participating restaurants.

EarthX Strike Out Straws campaign: join participating restaurants and EarthX in taking over a million straws out of North Texas and out of our oceans by going strawless or asking for compostable straws.

Specialty Bites kick-off party in Fort Worth: set for Thursday, August 9, in Fort Worth’s Crockett Row at West 7th Street. Attendees will enjoy a variety of culinary experiences by top restaurants, domestic and international wines and cocktails. Tickets are on sale here.