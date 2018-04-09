Join Your Favorite Chefs In Voting For the Best of Big D

Hey, Dallas! We want to know what your favorite Tex-Mex restaurant is. We also want to know which patio you prefer to sit one while you soak up some rays, and while we’re at it, where do you go for a slice of pizza? Your opinions matter, that’s why we’re bringing back the readers’ choice portion of our Best of Big D awards.

We’re doing things a little different this year. Instead of having the public (that’s you) write in picks for everything, we asked a panel of local food and beverage expert to choose their favorites in each category. Don’t like their choices? No sweat. There’s still a space for you to write in your pick.

So, who are these experts? Take a look below. And make sure to hop over to our form, and vote until your heart’s content.

Voting ends on April 27 and the winners will be revealed in the August issue of D Magazine. You can vote once per day. Vote early, vote often.