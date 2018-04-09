Join Your Favorite Chefs In Voting For the Best of Big D

Hey, Dallas! We want to know what your favorite Tex-Mex restaurant is. We also want to know which patio you prefer to sit one while you soak up some rays, and while we’re at it, where do you go for a slice of pizza? Your opinions matter, that’s why we’re bringing back the readers’ choice portion of our Best of Big D awards.
We’re doing things a little different this year. Instead of having the public (that’s you) write in picks for everything, we asked a panel of local food and beverage expert to choose their favorites in each category. Don’t like their choices? No sweat. There’s still a space for you to write in your pick.
Sandy Bussey
BBBop Seoul Kitchen
Italian: Lucia
Tex-Mex: Mia’s Tex-Mex
Japanese: Tei Tei
Restaurant Patio: Wheelhouse
Breakfast: El Jordan
Pizza: Zoli’s
Seafood: Lover’s Seafood & Market
Thai: Crush Craft
Justin and Diane Fourton
Pecan Lodge
Tex-Mex: Desperados Mexican Restaurant
Restaurant Patio: Pecan Lodge
Breakfast: Maple Leaf Diner
Pizza: Zalat
Seafood: TJ’s Seafood Market & Grill
Michael Wyatt
Full City Rooster
Italian: Jimmy’s
Tex-Mex: The Cedars Social
Japanese: Niwa Japanese BBQ
Restaurant Patio: Kalachandji’s
Breakfast: The Heights
Pizza: Scalini’s
Seafood: Uchi
Steakhouse: Bob’s
Brewery: Deep Ellum Brewery
Chinese: Royal Sichuan
Junior Borges
Formerly The Joule, new restaurant TBD
Italian: Nonna
Tex-Mex: Rafa’s
Japanese: Tei-An
Restaurant Patio: Up on Knox
Breakfast: CBD Provisions
Pizza: Americano
Seafood: Montlake Cut
Steakhouse: Nick & Sam’s
Brewery: Peticolas
Stephan Pyles
Flora Street Cafe, Stampede 66
Italian: Zio Cecio
Tex-Mex: Mr. Mesero (original on McKinney Ave.)
Japanese: Yutaka
Restaurant Patio: Parigi
Breakfast: Original Market Diner
Pizza: Dough
Seafood: 20 Feet Seafood Joint
Steakhouse: Al Biernat’s
Brewery: Braindead Brewing
Julian Barsotti
Nonna, Carbone’s, Sprezza
Family-Friendly Restaurant: Carbone’s
Fried Chicken: Bubba’s
Sushi: Tei-An
Margarita: Las Almas Rotas
Vegetarian-Friendly: Sachet
Regional Mexican: Mesa
Brunch: Smoke
Indian: India Palace
Thai: Bambu Thai
Graham Dodds
The Statler
Family-Friendly Restaurant: The Lot
Fried Chicken: Scout
Sushi: Zen Sushi
Coffeehouse: Overeasy
Vegetarian-Friendly: Ali Baba Mediterranean
Regional Mexican: Tacos Mariachi
Brunch: Overeasy
Indian: Fishtail Indian and Nepalese
Thai: Bangkok City
Jay Jerrier
Cane Rosso
Family-Friendly Restaurant: Meting Pot
Fried Chicken: Whistle Britches
Sushi: Shinsei
Margarita: Taco Joint
Vegetarian-Friendly: Samui Thai
Regional Mexican: Meso Maya
Brunch: The Grape
Indian: Curry Express
Thai: Asian Mint
Al Biernat
Al Biernat’s
Family-Friendly Restaurant: Hunky’s in Bishop Arts
Fried Chicken: Hattie’s
Margarita: E Bar Tex-Mex
Vegetarian-Friendly: Cosmic Cafe
Regional Mexican: Taqueria El Si Hay
Jon Alexis
TJ’s Seafood Market & Grill, Malibu Poké
Family-Friendly Restaurant: La Duni at NorthPark Center
Fried Chicken: Slow Bone
Sushi: Yutaka
Margarita: Jalisco Norte
Vegetarian-Friendly: FT33
Regional Mexican: Mi Linda Oaxaca
Brunch: Boulevardier
Indian: Mumbai
Thai: Royal Thai
Suki Otsuki
Mudhen Meat & Greens
Ice Cream: Sweet Daze
Coffeehouse: Mudsmith
Vietnamese: Crimson Pho
Sandwiches: Great American Hero
French Fries: Rodeo Goat
Late-Night Eats: Armoury D.E.
Chinese: First Chinese BBQ
Barbecue: Mike Anderson’s BBQ
Korean: Korea House
Margarita: Katy Trail Icehouse
Maggie Huff
FT33
Ice Cream: Botolino
Sushi: Teppo
Brunch: Crossroads Diner
Vietnamese: Mai’s
Sandwiches: 20 Feet Seafood Joint
French Fries: The Grape
Barbecue: The Slow Bone
Chad Houser
Cafe Momentum
Ice Cream: Pop Star
Coffeehouse: Murray Street Coffee
Vietnamese: Mot Hai Ba
Sandwiches: Jimmy’s
French Fries: Neighborhood Services
Late-Night Eats: Restaurant y Taqueria Cristina
Chinese: Fortune House
Barbecue: Pecan Lodge
Korean: Seoul Garden
Brian Luscher
The Grape
Ice Cream: Lake Highlands Creamery
Coffeehouse: Local Moto
Vietnamese: Bistro B
Sandwiches: New York Sub
French Fries: 20 Feet Seafood Joint
Late-Night Eats: Bistro B
Chinese: Canton Chinese
Barbecue: Cattleack BBQ
Korean: Plus Chicken
Nick Badovinus
Neighborhood Services, Town Hearth, Off-Site Kitchen, Montlake Cut, Perfect Union Pizza Co.
Ice Cream: Howdy Homemade Ice Cream
Coffeehouse: Houndstooth
Sandwiches: Maple & Motor
French Fries: Off-Site Kitchen
Late-Night Eats: Ten Ramen
Barbecue: Lockhart Smokehouse
Korean: BBBop Seoul Kitchen
Grace Koo
9 Rabbits Bakery
Italian: Zoli’s Pizza
Japanese: Uchi
Steakhouse: III Forks
Chinese: Mr. Wok
Korean: Namoo
Indian: Kuma’s
Brewery: Pegasus City
Late-Night Eats: Ddong Ggo TX
